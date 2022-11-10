Sudan - 'RSF' Bandits Kill Four in Kordofan Violence

Kadugli / Lagawa — Three farmers were killed and another wounded near Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Monday. An army corporal was also shot dead by gunmen in West Kordofan. Witnesses say that video evidence identifies the assailants as members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Abdelrahim Kunda told Radio Dabanga yesterday that three farmers were shot dead, and one was wounded, on the farm they were working near the village of Kega El Kheil west of Kadugli locality in South Kordofan. The assailants remain unknown.

The wounded farmer was transferred to Kadugli for treatment. The bodies of the slain farmers were also transferred to Kadugli for forensic examination.

Kunda also reported that army corporal Hussein El Kheir was killed in Lagawa, West Kordofan, on Monday morning.

He was shot by gunmen when he was walking from his village, Tabaldi Ko, eight kilometres west of the Lagawa army garrison, and died instantly.

The source said that Hussein was part of a team that was helping people to leave the town following attacks by gunmen a few days ago.

"Groups of armed men wearing military uniforms stormed Lagawa and attacked a number of neighbourhoods," he reported. "Videos of the violence posted on social media indicate that they belong to the Rapid Support Forces."