Sudan - 'RSF' Bandits Kill Four in Kordofan Violence

8 November 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli / Lagawa — Three farmers were killed and another wounded near Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Monday. An army corporal was also shot dead by gunmen in West Kordofan. Witnesses say that video evidence identifies the assailants as members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Abdelrahim Kunda told Radio Dabanga yesterday that three farmers were shot dead, and one was wounded, on the farm they were working near the village of Kega El Kheil west of Kadugli locality in South Kordofan. The assailants remain unknown.

The wounded farmer was transferred to Kadugli for treatment. The bodies of the slain farmers were also transferred to Kadugli for forensic examination.

Kunda also reported that army corporal Hussein El Kheir was killed in Lagawa, West Kordofan, on Monday morning.

He was shot by gunmen when he was walking from his village, Tabaldi Ko, eight kilometres west of the Lagawa army garrison, and died instantly.

The source said that Hussein was part of a team that was helping people to leave the town following attacks by gunmen a few days ago.

"Groups of armed men wearing military uniforms stormed Lagawa and attacked a number of neighbourhoods," he reported. "Videos of the violence posted on social media indicate that they belong to the Rapid Support Forces."

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.