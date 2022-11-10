Kenya: FKF Executive Committee Quash 2021/22 Premier League Season

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Executive Committee has declared the 2021/22 Premier League season null and void, setting November 19 as the new date for kick-off of the new season.

This means that Tusker FC who won the league under the Caretaker Committee are not champions while Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets who were relegated will remain afloat.

On the other end AP Bomet and Fortune Sacco who were promoted from the National Super League will not enjoy the prestigious Premier League.