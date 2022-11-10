Kenya: Zimbabwean Muyambo Crowned Limuru Leg Safari Tour Champ

Nairobi — Nyasha Muyambo of Zimbabwe shot a final round 3 under Par 69 on Wednesday to win the second round of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour Golf Series at Limuru Country Club.

With the victory at the Par 72 course on his maiden Safari Tour appearance, Muyambo is now a frontrunner among foreign pros in pursuit of DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open slots.

Muyambo started off his campaign in Sunday's round 1, albeit rather slowly, to take charge of the Limuru proceedings at penultimate stage on Tuesday.

After posting scores of 71 and 75 in the first two days, Muyambo had his campaign effectively sewn up in the last two days when he fired 67 and 69 for a gross total score of 6 under par 282.

Day one and two leader Visitor Mapwanya also from Zimbabwe settled for second place on 1 under par 287.

Muyambo and Visitor Mapwanya were incidentally the only players to post under par scores.

Mapwanya shot rounds of 69 ,75, 76 ,67 in the four day 72-hole strokeplay competition.

In winning the second tournament in Safari Tour's season five, Muyambo pocketed Sh300,000, his compatriot Mapwanya took home Sh200,000 with Kenya's Mike Kisia winning Sh155,000.

Kenya's leading player with scores of 75, 69, 73 , 71 and a gross total of level par 288 was round two joint leader Kisia who tied for third with Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi.

Fifth and sixth were Mutahi Kibugu on 1 over par 289 and home pro John Karichu on 3 over par 291.

Amateur winner was Dennis Maara who tied for seventh with Erick Ooko of Golf Park and Edwin Mudanyi on 6 over par 294.

Struggling Dismas Indiza could only manage 15th place with scores of 76, 73, 73, 76 for a total of 10 under par 298 gross.

LIMURU COUNTRY CLUB SAFARI TOURDAY 4 - 9TH NOV 2022

FINAL RESULTS

1 Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) 71, 75, 67 ,69 =282 (-6)

2 Visitor Mapwanya(ZIM) 69 ,75, 76 ,67 =287( -1)

T3 Mike Kisia 75, 69 ,73 ,71 =288 (0)

T3 Robson Chinhoi 78, 67, 68, 75= 288 (0)

5 Mutahi Kibugu 72 ,76 ,73 ,68 =289 (+ 1)

6 John Karichu 75, 71, 69, 76 =291 (+3)

T7 Erick Ooko 73, 76, 77, 68 =294 (+6)

T7 Dennis Maara (AM) 73, 73, 75 ,73 =294 (+6)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

T7 Edwin Mudanyi 73, 72, 72, 77 =294 (+6)

T10 Ronald Rugumayo 73, 76, 74, 72 =295 (+7)

T10 Simon Ngige 74, 74, 74, 73 =295 (+7)

T12 Jastas Madoya 75, 73, 78, 71 =297 (+9)

T12 Paul Chidale 75 ,74 ,75, 73 =297 (+9)

T12 C J Wangai 71 ,76 ,75, 75 =297 (+9)

15 Dismas Indiza 76, 73, 73, 76 =298 (+10)

T16 Samuel Njoroge 73, 75, 76, 79 =303 (+15)

17 Anthony Irungu 76, 71, 78, 79 =304 16)

18 Edgar Brian (AM) 73, 76, 79, 77 =305 (+17)

T19 James Karanja 77 74 77 78 =306 (+18)

T19 Tony Omuli 74 ,76, 78, 78 =306 (+18)

T19 Joshua Seale 76, 75, 76 ,79 =306 (+18)

22 Dennis Saikwa 74, 77, 82 83 =316 (+28)

23 John Limb 76 ,75, 82, 84 =317 (+29)