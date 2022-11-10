Sudan: Farm Murder Prompts Anger in South Darfur Capital

Nyala / Sirba — The South Darfur capital of Nyala saw road closures and widespread public protests after a farmer and his wife were killed on their farm on Monday evening. The Omda of Dengdereis in El Salam locality, Mohamed Bahreldin, reported that five armed men shot farmer Adam Marjallah (43) and his wife Khadija Khamees (38) while they were transporting their crops from their farm.

Marjallah was killed instantly. His wife was critically injured and transported to Nyala where she succumbed to her wounds. The couple are survived by 18-month-old baby girl.

People from the area carried the bodies to Nyala Teaching Hospital. A large number of angry relatives of the victims gathered in front of the mortuary and closed the roads leading to the Mekka bridge in the city and blocked the road west of the South Darfur government secretariat. They demanded that authorities intervene and arrest the perpetrators.

The Nyala police issued a statement saying that a joint team to gather forensic evidence, central investigation officers, and the security police, headed by an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel and working under the supervision of the director of the South Darfur Criminal Investigation department, moved to the scene of the incident in three vehicles.

An official compliant was lodged at the Dengdereis police unit.

West Darfur market

Two traders were wounded by gunshots in an attack on the market of Douga, west of Sirba, in West Darfur, on Sunday.

Mohamed Abakar told Radio Dabanga that a large group of gunmen riding motorcycles raided the market while firing gunshots, which led to the injury of two merchants. They were taken to the El Geneina Teaching Hospital.

Abakar also reported that gunmen robbed the passengers of a vehicle on its way from El Geneina to Kulbus on Monday.

"A group of armed men in a Land Cruiser and others on a motorcycle intercepted the passenger vehicle near the Kendebe camp for the displaced in Sirba," he said.

"They robbed the passengers of all their belongings, and fled in the Land Cruiser."