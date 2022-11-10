Sudan: Anti-Junta Marches of the Millions Continue Across Sudan

Khartoum / Wad Madani / El Gedaref — Thousands of demonstrators across Sudan joined the Marches of the Millions called by the resistance committees in the country on Tuesday, to denounce the crimes against demonstrators by the ruling junta in November last year.

In the capital Khartoum, protesters set off from 10 separate muster points. The marchers were confronted with a barrage of tear gas, particularly at the Sharwani bus station near El Gasr street leading to the Republican Palace, to obstruct their progress.

One of the demonstrators was knocked down by a police vehicle, while others were injured to varying degrees.

Demonstrators in Khartoum North attempting to cross the Jereif East bridge to Khartoum were also subjected to excessive violence and tear gas by the police.

El Fateh Hussein, a member of the resistance committees in southern Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that the killing, detentions, and repression did not deter the resistance committees from opposing the coup.

Similar demonstrations took place in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, El Gedaref, and other cities in the states.

In El Gezira, the body of a 16-year-old protester who was reported missing from Wad Madani three days ago, was found in the White Nile.

On Monday, the authorities launched a massive detention campaign against a number of members of the resistance committees in Khartoum.

On Tuesday, the authorities released activist Mohamed Salih Maher on bail after two days in detention in the Special Unit known as Khartoum State Investigation.

In a statement, Emergency Lawyers said that Maher was held on the basis of a complaint lodged last year.

Lawyer Mishaal El Zein, a member of the Emergency Lawyers defence team for activist Hosam El Zayad and his companions, accused of killing a military intelligence member on March 9, that last Monday's session, which was held in the buildings of the Judicial Training Centre in Khartoum, east, continued to hear the report from policemen.

He told Radio Dabanga that the defence questioned all the policemen, pointing out that the dead body had not been accurately identified, and warned that the police or the family of the deceased had not identified the body, which left the court and the audience in a big question.

The court postponed deciding the matter until more evidence is heard in the next session, for which it decided next Monday to continue hearing and questioning the detective.