Tanzania: Yanga Progresses Into CAF Group Stage

YOUNG Africans have progressed into the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over Club Africain.

Substitute Stephanie Aziz Ki has netted the priceless goal in the 79th minute at Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis, Tunisia on Wednesday night to drive his side to the last 16.

He was introduced midway in the second half to replace defensive midfielder Khalid Aucho who picked a knock as the game unfolded.

Unlike in the first leg duel at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam where the match elapsed goalless, Yanga looked aggressive in the reverse match no wonder have sourced the important win.

It is a dream come true for Yanga fraternity who wanted to see their team making it further into the competition.

Following the outcome, Tanzania will now have two envoys in the group stage of the CAF Interclub games.

The other representatives are Simba who already marched to the last 16 of the Champions League and are waiting for the draw to be made before knowing their group and opponents.