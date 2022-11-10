Kenya: Hassan Omar, Fred Muteti Among 15 Kenya Kwanza Nominees to EALA

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza has narrowed down its list of 145 candidates seeking the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) seatsto 15.

Former Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar, Nominated Senator David Sankok (Narok) and Former Balambala Abdikadir Aden(Garissa) are among the nominees.

Former Nandi Women Rep Zipporah Kering, Nairobi lawyer Okengo Nyambane who quit the Kisii gubenrnatorial race, Former United Republican Party (URP) Secretary General Fredrick Muteti (Makueni) and Former Nominated Senator Falhada Dekow have also been listed.

Anne Too, the first born daughter of former long serving Criminal Investigations Department Director the late Noah Arap Too was among the 15 nominees.

Former Saboti constituency aspirant Jonas Kuko, Former Igembe Central MP Cyprian Kubai,Former WestPokot Women Rep Lilian Cheptoo are also battling it out for the EALA slots.

Rebecca Merikeju (Turkana),Godfrey Maina Karobia (Muranga),Yasser Ali Sheikh(Mombasa) and Salim Mohammed Busidy (Lamu) have also been listed.

The President William Ruto- led coalition have five slots to fill to the regional legislative assembly.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) settled on six nominees who will battle it out for the nine slot designated to the nation in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six include Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga, Business man Suleiman Shahbal and the party's treasurer Timothy Bosire.

Also on the list is Former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito who was trounced by Fred Ikana from ANC in the August 9th election.

Former Wajir MP Mohamed Diriye and Beatrice Askul who was part of the selection panel vetting Odinga's running mate in the August 9th polls was also listed.

Its not the end of the road for the six nominees from ODM as they will have to battle it out among the list of 12 nominees that will be submitted before the house by the coalition for a vote.

ODM party are entitled to two slots in the East Africa Legislative Assembly despite having submitted so they give 6 names.

Wiper party and Jubilee party are entitled to one slot each, so they will nominate 3 members for elections.

On November 17, the National Assembly will vote to pass nine names who will sit in the Arusha based assembly.

In the application presented to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and his counterpart from the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye,96 applicants were from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.

KANU party leader Gideon Moi is also interested in clinching the EALA seat having lost the Baringo senatorial seat.

It will be a highly contested race for the seat as his secretary general Nick Salat is also pushing to be among the four from Azimio La Umoja to sit in the EALA assembly.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fronted his son Kennedy for the slot.He served in EALA,'s 4th assembly from 2017-2022 and this will be his quest to seek a second term.

From the Jubilee, with secretary general Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Election Kanini Kega eyeing the EALA slots, a push and pull within the party imminent.