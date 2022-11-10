Uganda: 6,374 Boda Bodas Impounded, 4000 EPs Tickets Issued in 48 Hours During Crackdown

9 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

Police has said that it has issued a total of 4,926 express penalty tickets to errant boda boda riders in just 48 hours since the operation to regulate them started on Monday.

In the latest update, it is indicated that Kampala metropolitan traffic police has also impounded at least 6,374 motorcycles which are parked at different police stations around Kampala.

Speaking to the press, Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said that out of the total tickets issued, 1,448 are pending and their motorcycles are still parked.

She said that the operation is apparently targeting cyclists without crash helmets and reflective jackets. Offenders pay express penalty tickets between 50,000/= and 80,000/= shillings.

This operation was introduced to reduce on the number of road accidents involving boda boda riders in Kampala city.

The latest traffic police report indicates that at least 4 people out 5 die in Kampala everyday from accidents caused by errant boda boda riders.

