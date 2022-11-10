South Africa on the Verge of Police Crisis? - South African News Briefs - November 10, 2022

Cape Town — Is South Africa Facing a Policing Crisis?

The demand for the South African Police Service (SAPS) has increased beyond what law enforcement is able to provide, BusinessTech reports. This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele spoke during a Parliamentary question and answer session detailing a lack of financial resources impacting SAPS' capability to provide policing service. "The SAPS' current capability … requires substantial additional resources. The continuous prioritisation of available resources is, therefore, a requirement to address the most critical needs of South Africans, which is bound by the available resources," said Cele. Budget constraints have enforced a limit of only 15,000 new police recruits being eligible for training over the next three years. This total will not be enough to compensate the number of officers exiting the service due to retirement. "The Police Act workforce has aged significantly, with a reduction of more than 30,000 within the age group 39 years and younger, i.e. from nearly 90,000 in 2011/12 to just more than 59,000 Police Act employees at present still in that age group," the SAPS said.

Report into Racism at Stellenbosch University Releases its Findings

A report by a commission headed by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe has released its findings into allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University, Eyewitness News reports.

The commission, which began its work in June this year, recommended, among other considerations, that university management allocate more resources to its transformation office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers hopes that while the report may unite the campus, establishment of the inquiry in the first place made the institution vulnerable.

"We are invested in the future and we regard the work of the commission as an important contribution to the future wellness of our university ... The division for student affairs initiated a process late last year with regards to looking at the entire student life, especially student life within the residence space, as part of a task team that was put together to look at all the aspects of student life and residence life on our campus," he said.

Nobel Peace Prize Belonging to Former President FW De Klerk Stolen

According to BBC, former President FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize was stolen from his home in April. De Klerk's widow, Elita, confirmed a robbery at the family's home which saw additional possession stolen from a locked safe. I realised that we were robbed in April of this year. On 5 April, I went to the safe and the safe was open. I had returned from an overseas trip on the fourth, so I remember the dates. Unfortunately, the safe was nearly empty," she said. "A lot of my jewelery was taken - it is difficult to put a price to it, as the pieces that were taken were given to me over the last 50 years for occasions, plus I had pieces that I inherited from my mother," she added. De Klerk was awarded the accolade in 1993 in recognition of his work with fellow former president Nelson Mandela in ending the apartheid system.