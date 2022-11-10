Kenya: Carrefour Opens First CBD Branch

Nairobi — Retail chain Carrefour has opened its first store at the Comet House, aiming to tap Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) customers.

The new store is located along Monrovia Street, offering a wide array of products such as consumer goods, cleaning and household products, personal hygiene products, and fresh food including fruits and vegetables.

"The new store allows us to move closer and serve customers that previously could not access our products while at work or in the CBD," Majid Al Futtaim, which owns Carrefour Kenya franchise, East Africa Regional Director Franck Moreau said.

While it is the smallest of Carrefour stores in the country, it holds over 9,000 single unique items.

Altogether, Carrefour now operates 19 stores countrywide with 15 located in Nairobi while Kisumu and Mombasa hosting two stores each.

The stores are found at the Hub, the Village Market, Galleria Shopping Mall, the Sarit Centre, the Junction Mall, Thika Road Mall, Two Rivers Mall, and Southfields Mall.

Others are Valley Arcade and Kilimani in Nairobi, United Mall and Mega Plaza in Kisumu and City Mall and Center Point Mall in Nyali and Diani respectively.

"Kenya remains a key market in our expansion strategy, with many opportunities to grow our network across the country through physical stores and e-commerce offering," Moreau said.