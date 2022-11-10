Kenya: Gideon Moi Withdraws From EALA Race, to Back Another Candidate

Nairobi — Kenya National Union National Chairman Gideon Moi has withdrawn from the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) race.

In a statement, One Kenya Alliance Spokesperson Fredrick Okango stated that Moi had made a decision to withdraw his bid for EALA and will instead back another candidate.

"Following the initial application by Hon. Gideon Moi and his nomination to the position of EALA member of Parliament, Hon. Moi would like to thank KANU, OKA and Azimio One Kenya Coalition for the opportunity and trust," he said.

Moi however did not indicate who he will back for the post but the party's Secretary General Nick Salat had shown interest in the slot.

KANU being an affiliate party within Azimio La Umoja One Kenya will be seeking one of the four slots designated for the coalition.

In the arrangement, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will have two slots, Wiper will have one slot and KANU will also have a lost.

ODM has settled on six nominees who will battle it out for the nine slot designated to the nation in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six include Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga, Business man Suleiman Shahbal and the party's treasurer Timothy Bosire.

Also on the list is Former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito who was trounced by Fred Ikana from ANC in the August 9th election.

Former Wajir MP Mohamed Diriye and Beatrice Askul who was part of the selection panel vetting Odinga's running mate in the August 9th polls was also listed.

Its not the end of the road for the six nominees from ODM as they will have to battle it out among the list of 12 nominees that will be submitted before the house by the coalition for a vote.

ODM party are entitled to two slots in the East Africa Legislative Assembly despite having submitted so they give 6 names.

Wiper party and Jubilee party are entitled to 1 slot each, so they will nominate 3 members for elections.

On November 17, the National Assembly will vote to pass nine names who will sit in the Arusha based assembly.

In the application presented to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and his counterpart from the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye,96 applicants were from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.