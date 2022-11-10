South Africa: ANC Launches Motions of No Confidence Triple-Whammy

The ANC has filed a motion of no confidence against the three political heads of Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in an attempt to regain control of the Metro.

The ANC lost the municipality based in Qwaqwa, Free State that they had governed for 27 years, during last year's local elections.

As a result, the MAP 16 civic movement agreed with other parties to go with a coalition government.

The motion is against executive mayor Gilbert Mokotso, the speaker Paratlane Motloung and chief whip Moeketsi Lebesa.

This motion will be the third motion in eleven months to be tabled since the MAP 16 coalition government took over in November last year.

The first motion filed by ANC was withdrawn by the party before the second motion which was filed by the African Content Movement (ACM) was botched after they got fewer votes than those who were against the motion.

Mandlenkosi Dlamini, the ANC Caucus Whip, told Scrolla.Africa that the municipality has been directionless since the MAP 16 coalition government took over.

"The time to save the municipality from total collapse has come," he said.

Dlamini said the caucus was confident that the motion would succeed.

"We have approached some small parties and they have indicated they don't want to work with MAP 16 anymore so that gives us a chance," he said.

Paratlane Motloung, the speaker of the council confirmed that the ANC have filed a motion of no confidence.

Moeketsi Lebesa, the president of Dikwankwetla Party of South Africa (DPSA) and the whip of the council said: "according to the information at their disposal, the motion is the result of engagements between the ANC and MAP 16."

He said they don't know what the intentions of the motion are.

"We have decided to keep quiet and gird our loins and watch as the processes unfold," he said.

Mmutlanyana Sekete, the MAP 16 spokesperson said they have always remained focused on taking the municipality forward.

"Other parties come with proposals to work with us and that's how some engagement happens," he said.

Pictured above: Speaker Paratlane Motloung, Mayor Gilbert Mokotso and Chief whip Moeketsi Lebesa

Image source: