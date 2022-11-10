Angola Steps Up Commitment to Solar, Wind Energy

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Esperança da Costa said Wednesday that her government has intensified its commitment to the use of solar and wind energy in order to diversify the energy matrix aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Esperança da Costa said the commitment falls within the scope of the use of the country's water resource to produce green hydrogen generated by renewable or low carbon energy,

Addressing a ceremony to launch digital green industry corridor, as part of COP27, underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Vice President said that the diversification of the energy matrix in Angola is in line with the commitment of Glasgow ( Scotland), on climate change.

In her speech, the official stressed the country's commitment to the implementation of environmentally friendly industrial parks, through the territorial planning of areas to ensure continued growth of this type of projects.

As for the African countries, Esperança da Costa reiterated their commitment to increase their energy matrix to 70 percent of clean energy.

On the occasion, the Vice President of Republic highlighted the continent's effort toward socio-economic and industrial development goals, which calls for accelerated progress.

She said that this was an accelerated progress toward expanding energy capacity and creation of jobs for young people, having warned of the need to invest in clean energy sources.

The official also noted that the investment must be complemented with a rapid absorption of natural gas, as a clean transition fuel.

In her speech, the Vice President of the Republic pointed to several challenges that restrict the processing role of gas in Africa.

She defended the expansion of gas infrastructure, the development of the sound energy plans and competitive gas markets.

Esperança da Costa considered it necessary to create initiatives to mobilise investments and financing for the private sector and promote the regional integration of natural gas markets.

As for the launch of the digital green industry corridor, she said it was an initiative promoted by the African Union to favor the adaptation of smart technologies by operators in Africa and create green jobs in urban corridors, for the continent's youth.