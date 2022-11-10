Angola Highlights Boosted Cooperation With EU

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Cooperation Domingos Vieira Lopes Wednesday considered the Angola/European Union (EU) dialogue an "opportunity to strengthen cooperation", as part of the bilateral agreement called Joint Path.

This is an agreement signed in 2012 that prioritises, among other areas, peace, security, good governance, human rights, economic growth, sustainable development, the energy and transport sector.

Speaking at the opening session of the third meeting to assess compliance with the agreement, the Secretary of State said that the meeting reflects the commitment of the parties to deepening the partnership.

According to the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, Angola wants an increasingly active partnership, focused on global issues of common interest.

The meeting, held at the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at exchanging information on the "new paradigm" of cooperation between Angola and the EU.

The meeting is also meant to promote opportunities to support dialogue actions with national ministerial departments and provincial governments in Angola.

The application period for the third call for proposals for a European Union-Angola dialogue is open until 27 January 2023.

The EU-Angola Dialogue Facility is a project financed by the European Development Fund. Its objective is to support actions promoted by Angolan and European institutions.

The intention is to deepen the regular exchange of knowledge and good practices in the areas defined by the agreement.