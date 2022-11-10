Angola: Angop Launches Multimedia Portal

Luanda — Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) launched Wednesday the multimedia portal, exclusively for the sale of special news products.

The new closed system service aims at raising own revenues, through the sale of exclusive content.

Internet users, who want to access the portal, in a first phase, are recommended to open the page media.angop.ao. In the next few hours, access should be made via a link to be made available on the normal portal.

ANGOP is committed to selling texts, audios, videos, infographic,

photographs, newslater and other journalistic content.

In addition to closed content for sale, the company plans to continue to freely disseminate institutional or public content.

Addressing a ceremony, Angop's Technical Administrator Amadeu Simão said that the new portal will allow the company to reduce the state's account, as well as provide agencies and internet users with the possibility of acquiring exclusive content.

He also said that the news will not have the same selling cost, adding that a comprehensive price list will be released.

ANGOP was created in July 1975, under the name Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP).

At first, the works were distributed in the form of a printed bulletin, until October 30 of the same year, after which it launched the first telegraphic dispatch.

On December 2, 1975, ANGOP adopted its current and definitive name "Agência Angola Press", following the launch of its first dispatch, with the acronym ANGOP.

On February 2, 1978, it was transformed into a State body, through a presidential decree.

