Kenya and Tanzania Launch Postal Cross Border Business Partnership

Nairobi — The Postal Corporation of Kenya has launched a cross-border business partnership with the Tanzania Postal Corporation to facilitate ease of doing business and reduce delivery times between the two countries.

The partnership will also offer a platform that will ensure fast and efficient delivery of postal and courier services, with the ability to track and trace from origin to destination between the two countries.

Following the launch of the partnership, the time taken for a postal item to move between Kenya and Tanzania will be drastically reduced.

It will now take a postal item leaving Dodoma, Tanzania to Nakuru, Kenya, an average of 3 days. Previously, this would take up to 7 days, or more depending on the distance.

Other benefits of the partnership include enhanced cooperation in e-commerce opportunities, and identification of emerging opportunities and markets for the two corporations to grow business opportunities and generate revenue

The state corporations have also agreed to improve the postal and courier services between the two countries and bring on-board private sector players in the land and aviation sector to improve the time taken and processes involved on clearing import and export items.

Speaking at the the launch of the partnership, Posta Chairman Peter Kanaiya said the corporation was currently benchmarking with Tanzania Postal Administration in regard to their newly launched virtual Post Office, branded, Posta Kiganjani, with the objective of implementing the same in Kenya.

Esther Koimett, the Principal Secretary, State department of Broadcasting and Telecommunication said that from 2019, Kenya and Tanzania Postal Corporations have worked to resolve huddles to cross-border movement of postal and courier items.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a speech read on her behalf by Paul Macharia, the Chief Economist in the ministry, Koimett said two Corporations have brought on-board private sector players in the land and air sectors to improve the time taken to clear import and export items.

This, she noted, includes the collaboration with airlines operating between Kenya and Tanzania; Kenya Airways, Air Tanzania and the relevant Revenue Authorities from both countries.

She said both Postal Administrations are actively improving the Isebania-Migori, Taveta, Loitoktok, Lunga-Lunga physical points in bid to serve customers better and improve service delivery.

"The most exciting part of this collaboration is the impact it will have to the small and micro enterprises which are active in cross-border business. They stand to benefit from the developments that offer friendly and seamless services through the Postal Network," Koimett said.