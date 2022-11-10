Kenya to Manufacture Sh5,000 Smartphones, President Ruto Says

10 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that Kenya is set to manufacture the cheapest smartphone in Africa within a year, whose cost will be less than five thousand shillings.

President Ruto speaking at a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) roundtable forum Thursday morning said that having a cheap smartphone will ensure that all Kenyans can access digital platforms for business and accessing government services.

The President noted that they are already working with the telecommunication sector so as to come up with a cheaper gadget which is capable of doing everything.

"Today the cheapest smartphone is between sh10,000 and sh15,000, we want to see. I want to promise the country that in the next 8 to 12 months we will have the cheapest smartphone in Africa, manufactured in Kenya," President Ruto stated.

The Head of State also announced that his administration is working towards moving about 90 per cent of government services to digital platforms between a period of six months to one year.

The President noted that digitization of government services will ensure that citizens access services at the comfort of their homes.

The President also has underscored the importance of technology in upscaling trade in the MSEMs sector.

"We have about 15 per cent of government services in the digital platform, and we want to ensure that between six and 12 months we will have moved 90 per cent of goverment services to the digital platform," he stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.