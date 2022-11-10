Kenya: KCB Boss Zico Fires Warning Shot to Rivals Ahead of League Resumption

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) football team coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno has warned fellow Kenya Premier League (KPL) teams not to underrate his charges' title credentials ahead of the resumption of local football action.

The bankers flattered to deceive in the previous season - even leading the log at one point - before they withered to eventually finish seventh on 49 points.

Nonetheless, Otieno says his side has matured ever since and is optimistic they can sustain a charge for their maiden top-flight title.

"Definitely, we are a force to reckon with in Kenyan football. It is up to the players to just maintain their focus and self-belief. In the last three seasons, we have been on the rise and I expect us to get better in this one so I don't see why we shouldn't charge for the title this time round," the former Gor Mahia fullback said.

During pre-season, the tactician has been busy putting his side through their paces and trying out different play combinations.

Otieno, who assumed the reins at KCB in 2019, said he has noticed clear signs of improvement within the playing ranks.

"We are trying to prepare every member of the team in readiness for the new season. We have been trying different combinations in the friendly matches we have played so far. By the time the league kicks off, I hope we will be ready to challenge for the title," he said.

The former national football team boss was in the dugout as his side made mince meat of KEFWA FC, crushing them 5-2 in a friendly match held on Wednesday at KCB Leadership Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

Winger James Mazembe, midfielder Michael Mutinda, forward Enock Agwanda, Hillary Dukussy and Michael Oduor were on the scoresheet for the bankers as ex-Tusker FC striker David Majak and a Haniff Makale own goal saved face for KEFWA.

The win was a relief for KCB whose last pre-season tie in the past week ended in a 1-0 humbling by AFC Leopards.

Otieno said they are keen on building on the win in their next match against Kariobangi Sharks on Friday.

"This is just part of our preparations towards the league... at least we now know that it may commence anytime soon. We are glad... we are happy; we lost against AFC (Leopards) but if you watched the game you would see we played all 24 players so it wasn't easy (getting a good result). For us, we are comfortable because we are trying to improve players' fitness and combinations of play," he said.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Andika was similarly impressed by the win, noting that it has built the momentum required ahead of their faceoff with the slum boys on Friday.

"It is a huge motivation... we look forward to Friday to test ourselves against the Sharks. We have had good preparations and played a number of friendlies. The coach has instilled a lot of confidence in us and we believe that we will be able to do great things on the pitch in the upcoming season," the former AFC Leopards and Western Stima custodian said.