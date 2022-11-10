Kenya: President Ruto Says 90% of Govt Services to Move to Digital Platforms in a Year

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday announced that his administration is working towards moving about 90 per cent of government services to digital platforms within a year.

President Ruto who was speaking at a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) roundtable forum said that digitization of government services will ensure that citizens access services at the comfort of their homes.

The President said this move will also ensure ease of doing business as citizens will be able to access their licences online.

"We have about 15 per cent of government services in the digital platform, and we want to ensure that between six and 12 months we will have moved 90 per cent of goverment services to the digital platform," he stated.

President William Ruto also announced that Kenya is set to manufacture the cheapest smartphone in Africa within a year, whose cost will be less than five thousand shillings.

The President said that having a cheap smartphone will ensure that all Kenyans can access digital platforms for business and accessing government services.

He noted that they are already working with the telecommunication sector so as to come up with a cheaper gadget which is capable of doing everything.

"Today the cheapest smartphone is between sh 10,000 and sh 15,000, we want to see .I want to promise the country that in the next 8 to 12 months we will have the cheapest smartphone in Africa, manufactured in Kenya," President Ruto stated.