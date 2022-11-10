Kenya Lionesses Up Two Places in Latest World Rugby Rankings

Nairobi — The Lionesses are the biggest movers in the latest World Rugby women's world rankings.

The Dennis Mwanja coached side defeated hosts Uganda 23-3 in Kampala on November 2, 2022 to win the Rugby Africa Women's Pool B tournament.

This result sees them not only qualify to the next stage of the Rugby Africa Women's Cup but moves them two places up the global rankings from 27th to 25th, overtaking Madagascar and Colombia in the process.

South Africa remains the highest ranked African team at 13th globally while England lead with New Zealand second.