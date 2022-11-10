Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Meets With Foreign Ambassadors

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The defense minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama held a meeting with the German ambassador to Somalia Sebastian Groth in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The two sides talked about the security situation in Somalia, mainly the ongoing military offensive against Al-Shabaab in which the armed forces recorded significant gains.

The minister thanked the German government for its unwavering support for the Somali national army and its role in the country's efforts to stand again on its own feet.

On the other hand, the defense minister held a similar meeting with Kenya's ambassador to Somalia Thomas. The talks focused on the war against Al-Shabaab and KDF's support.

Kenya is part of the East African countries that contributed to the AU mission in Somalia.