Somalia: Troops Kill Al-Shabaab Bomb Planter

Somali government troops say they have killed an Al-Shabaab member in the Hiran region after he was found planting a landmine on the main street.

The shooting took place in the Halgan area located just outside Beledweyne, Hiran regional capital, according to the military officials.

The soldiers said they averted a bomb attack on their convoy by Al-Shabaab and vowed to continue the operation against the militants who lost dozens of villages in the past weeks.

Al-Shabaab usually carried out IED attacks targeting military convoys traveling on the roads that link the big cities in southern and central Somalia.