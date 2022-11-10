Djibouti: Somali PM Meets With Djibouti's Long Ruler

10 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre met with Djibouti's president Ismail Omar Guelleh in the presidential palace as he ends a 3-day visit to the neighboring tiny nation.

The two leaders discussed ways to boost the ties between Somalia and Djibouti which share a historic, brotherly, and neighborhood bond, according to a statement by the OPM.

Barre thanked Guelleh for his support of Somalia since the collapse of the central government in 1991. Djibouti has now troops in Somalia as part of the AU mission.

Somali PM went to Djibouti at the invitation of his counterpart Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.