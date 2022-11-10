Djibouti: Somali PM Meets With Djibouti's Long Ruler

Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre met with Djibouti's president Ismail Omar Guelleh in the presidential palace as he ends a 3-day visit to the neighboring tiny nation.

The two leaders discussed ways to boost the ties between Somalia and Djibouti which share a historic, brotherly, and neighborhood bond, according to a statement by the OPM.

Barre thanked Guelleh for his support of Somalia since the collapse of the central government in 1991. Djibouti has now troops in Somalia as part of the AU mission.

Somali PM went to Djibouti at the invitation of his counterpart Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.