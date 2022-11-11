Southern Africa: Fugitive Zim Businessman Arrested in Sandton

A Zimbabwean businessman who evaded arrest for two years is finally behind bars.

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, 43, was arrested at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

He is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery, and three counts of contempt of court, said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said Interpol South Africa, through the assistance of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), raided a hotel room in Sandton and made the arrest.

"The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, when the suspect allegedly kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa."

Mathe said a warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean authorities, after which a red notice was issued by Interpol Harare.

Sadiqi has appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court and his case has been postponed to 17 November 2022 for a formal bail application.

He remains in custody.