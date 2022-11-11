Kenya: Okutoyi Leads Home Charge as Tennis Kenya to Host Women's World Tennis Tour

10 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya will be hosting two Women's World Tennis Tour events in Nairobi from November 14 - 28, 2022 at the Karen Country.

A total of 45 players and 10 coaches from 21 countries have so far confirmed participation in the tournament.

Some of the Countries represented include Kenya, USA, India, Switzerland, Germany, France, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Nigeria, Austria, Israel, Algeria, Tanzania, UK, North Macedonia, Uzbekistan

Six Kenyans will be participating including Kenyan star player and Wimbledon doubles champion Angella Okutoyi.

Speaking at a press briefing for the upcoming tournament, Okutoyi exuded confidence ahead of her first competition in Kenya this year.

"It is a wonderful thing that I will be competing at this event because it is the first event for me this year in my homeland. I am looking forward to the competition" said Okutoyi.

Play will start with the qualifiers at Karen club on Sunday 13th November 2022 and Main draw will be at the same venue on Tuesday 15th November 2022.

Each event has prize money of $15,000 and will have ITF World ranking as well as WTA points.

The event draw is set to happen on Saturday after which the tournament will kick off.

