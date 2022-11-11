Kenya: Jubilee Threaten to Exit Azimio Coalition Over Dullo's Removal From PSC List

Nairobi — Jubilee legislators have protested the move by the Senate to delist to Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo from the Parliamentary Service Commission terming it political deceit and conmanship.

The lawmakers led by National Assembly deputy whip Sabina Chege exposed the divisions in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya over the slots within the commission.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is now being blamed for engaging in political conmanship as the move negates the coalition agreement signed by the affiliate parties within the coalition.

Chege indicated that as the Minority Wing, they had three slots in the PSC which were to be shared among Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper Party and Jubilee Party.

"We the leadership of Jubilee party in Parliament are saddened by this show of impunity and urge all MPs across the political divide to carry the amendment by the Senate and urge the Speakers of both houses of Parliament to suspend the consideration of approval of nominees until the matter has been resolved," she stated.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan lamented that the Raila Odinga led party move to sponsor amendments to withdraw Dullo's name was a flout of the rules of engagements within the coalition.

"What is perturbing is not who seat in PSC but we are entitled to have a representative in the commission. We are the second biggest party in Azimio and this is not a favor, it's our right. We are not going to be flowers girls or boys for anybody," said Keynan.

The secretary for Jubilee Parliamentary group who has served in the commission for 15 years in PSC revealed that they will soon be convening a parliamentary group meeting to deliberate the way forward following unfolding within the coalition.

"We will be having a parliamentary group meeting to discuss this and all other issues pertaining this and other party issues interests," Keynan said.

The fifth term legislator claimed that ODM party hoodwinked Sirisia MP John Walukhe who is behinds bar due to graft related conviction in the last-minute changes presented before the National Assembly for approval.

"Walukhe was shortchanged and up to now we are asking ourselves how did he miss the list. That's the answer we asking because Walukhe was removed from the list," Keynan stated.

The tug of war for the coveted positions in the Parliamentary Service Commission played out in the Senate after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya replaced Dullo with her Nyamira counterpart Okong'o Omogeni as its nominee.

This is after the Senate approved a motion by Minority leader Steward Madzayo to amend the motion from the National Assembly that listed Dullo as a proposed commissioner alongside seven others.

Madzayo moved the amendment motion that was unanimously approved by the House after he wrote to the speaker to disregard a letter nominating Dullo to the powerful parliamentary commission.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere termed the move to remove Dullo's name from the powerful parliamentary commission as political conmanship aimed at hoodwinking affiliate parties within the coalition.

"We were not coerced to join Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and by extension join ODM. We joined willing and if they mistreat Jubilee MPs, we will leave them willing because we have experienced first hand conmanship and political deceit by our brother in Azimio," said Korere.

Apart from Dullo,the National Assembly approved Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (ODM) and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) to represent Azimio is last-minute changes that saw the opposition camp drop Sirisia MP John Waluke who is in jail over a graft conviction.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan (Jubilee) who spared no efforts lobbying for the post to extend his fifteen years in the commission also missed the slot. He had viciously opposed Waluke's initial nomination and termed official correspondences by Jubilee Party as fake.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The majority Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be represented by Nyandarua Women Rep Faith Gitau (UDA), Nyali MP Mohammed Ali (UDA), Nominated Senator Joyce Korir (UDA) and Laikipia Senator Nderitu Kinyua (UDA).

The Commission consists of the Speaker of the National Assembly, as the Chairperson, seven Members appointed by Parliament and a woman and a man appointed by Parliament from persons who are experienced in public affairs but are not Members of Parliament.

The Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, is the Secretary to the Commission.

The PSC direct and supervise the administration of the services and facilities provided by, and exercise budgetary control over, the Parliamentary Service as well as determine and review the terms and conditions of service of persons holding or acting in the offices of the Parliamentary Service.