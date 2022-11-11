Kenya: J.M Kariuki's Daughter Rosemary to Head Business and Hustler Opportunities Docket in Sakaja's Cabinet

Nairobi — Rosemary Kariuki, the daughter to the late socialist politician Josiah Mwangi popularly referred as J.M, is set to head the Business and Hustler opportunities docket, in Governor Johnson Sakaja's cabinet.

Rosemary, who is following in the steps of his father who was assassinated in March 1975, has been actively participating in politics with her recent stab being the ODM as the director for membership and recruitment.

Rosemary who is a mum of two speaking to Capital News on Thursday narrated how her journey has been,

On her appointment as the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Business and hustler opportunities, Rosemary said she is well prepared to serve in the docket,

"It is a privilege to serve the people and I will take this opportunity to give services to Nairobi residents as it is expected of me," she stated.

Even with the vetting of Governor Sakaja cabinet due next week, Rosemary said she has well laid out plans for the business communities including hawkers who she believes have been treated harshly.

She said if approved by the Nairobi County Assembly she will work towards ensuring that the business environment is favorable to all.

School and personal life

Rosemary is a mother to two daughters and is married to city businessman and politician John Waithaka Machua, although she is commonly known with her family name due to its political background.

She studied secondary school at the Highlands school which was later renamed Moi Girls High school.

Rosemary indicated that she was accepted to Kenyatta University for higher studies, but she was unable to enroll because of demonstrations that happened at universities during his father's memorial.

Her family then took her to the University of the District of Columbia in Washington DC, United States, where she studied for a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Aside from politics, Rosemary also serves in the church, children's ministry.