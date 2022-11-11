Kenya: Faulu Bank Expands Digital Services as It Eyes a Youthful Customer Base

Nairobi — Faulu Bank is set to expand its digital offering as it seeks to boost customer experience, offer convenience, and tap into the youthful customer base.

The bank aims to provide a more efficient service to existing customers after a thorough product rationalization exercise that saw the bank revamp its digital product offering.

"The future of Banking is digital. We believe this move will enable more people, especially the younger generation to not only access soft loans easily but also enjoy a seamless and easy service offering," said Faulu Microfinance Bank Managing Director Apollo Njoroge.

Recently, the bank went through the exercise of consolidating different branches in a bid to reduce its physical branches and shift to alternative channels such as agency and digital banking.

This also coincides with the product rationalization process that the bank is undertaking.

"We will also be relying on a customer relationship management tool that will ensure the effective resolution of customer queries. We also want to leverage on DigiCash and our over 500 Agents countrywide as a delivery channel for dispensing our banking solutions," said Njoroge.

As it stands, the bank's alternative channels within its digital offering include DigiCash mobile application that allows its retail and business clientele to access cashless banking remotely.

Furthermore, Faulu has invested in document and loan tracking systems EDRMs to ensure the timely delivery of services while updating the customers on the service progress.

To own a digital account with the bank, users can open one through their mobile phones and access limitless banking and digital loans 24/7. The account can be accessed via the DigiCash mobile application or USD *339#.