Eritrean Community Festival in Jeddah

Asmara, 10 November 2022- Annual festival of Eritrean community in Jeddah commenced today, 10 November with patriotic zeal.

The annual festival that was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, will feature seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, cultural programs, exhibition, entertainment programs by students of the Eritrean community school , sports competitions among others.

Indicating that Eritrean community festivals are forums in which nationals strengthen their attachment with their homeland, transfer the noble societal values to the young generation as well as to discuss on the objective situation in their homeland, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that this year's Eritrean community festival is being conducted during a historical stage of resilience.

At the event, Mr. Yosuf Saiq and Mr. Abdurahman Osman, Eritrea's General Consul in Jeddah, handed over trophies to winners of various sports competitions.

The opening festival was highlighted with cultural and artistic programs.