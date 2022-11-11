Eritrean Community Festival in Jeddah

10 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 10 November 2022- Annual festival of Eritrean community in Jeddah commenced today, 10 November with patriotic zeal.

The annual festival that was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, will feature seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, cultural programs, exhibition, entertainment programs by students of the Eritrean community school , sports competitions among others.

Indicating that Eritrean community festivals are forums in which nationals strengthen their attachment with their homeland, transfer the noble societal values to the young generation as well as to discuss on the objective situation in their homeland, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that this year's Eritrean community festival is being conducted during a historical stage of resilience.

At the event, Mr. Yosuf Saiq and Mr. Abdurahman Osman, Eritrea's General Consul in Jeddah, handed over trophies to winners of various sports competitions.

The opening festival was highlighted with cultural and artistic programs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.