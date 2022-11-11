Somalia: President of Federal Republic of Somalia Arrives in Asmara

10 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — At an invitation of President Isaias Afwerki, President Hassan Shiek Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia arrives in Asmara in the afternoon hours of today for a four day official visit.

Upon arrival at Asmara International Airport, President Hassan Sheik Mohamud was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The senior Somali delegation includes Mr. Abshir Omar Huruse, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

It is to be recalled that, President Hassan Sheik Mohamud conducted official visit to Eritrea from 9 to 12 July 2022 at an invitation of President Isaias Afwerki.

