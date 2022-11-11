Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Embarks a Four-Day Visit to Eritrea

ASMARA [SMN] - A high delegation headed by Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday embarked on a four-day state visit to Eritrea, Africa's isolated country.

Accompanied by senior advisors and members of the parliament and cabinet touched down at Asmara airport on Thursday afternoon, hours after jetting off from Mogadishu.

Afwerki accorded the president a cordial reception at the airport and both leaders held first talks at the state house, according to the media reports.

Villa Somalia is yet to announce the reason behind the trip of Mohamud to Asmara, which becomes the second of its kind since July. Eritrea trained 5 thousand Somali soldiers.