Kenya: 7 MPs Elected to Powerful PSC Sworn in

Nairobi — The seven Members of Parliament elected to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC)have been sworn in following house approval.

The seven sponsored by various political parties took oath after a month of protracted battle within the coalition.

In the end, Senator John Kinyua (Nyandarua) Joyce Korir (Nominated), Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) Mohammed Ali(Nyali) Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) were endorsed to serve in the powerful commission.

The clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye who also doubles up as the Secretary to the commission presided over the swearing in alongside Speaker Moses Wetangula, who is the chairman.

Currently, Racheal Ameso is serving a commissioner representing the public with one slot being vacant.

This after Samuel Chepkonga who was sitting in the commission resigned after being elected as Ainabkoi MP in the concluded elections.

Speaker Wetangula called on the newly sworn in commissioners to uphold the rule of law as they deal with welfare of members and staff of Parliament.

"We have come to an end of a mildly protected process and it's now time to work for MPs in both houses who voted for you in defence of the constitution," he said.

The National Assembly had approved seven party-sponsored Parliamentary Service Commission members dealing a blow to Jubilee Party.

The house has approved to eject Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo(Jubilee)following changes that were approved by the Senate to include Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni (ODM) on her behalf.

The Special motion tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa who didn't mince his words saying he sympathises with tribulations by Jubilee Party in the Azimio La Umoja coalition that costed them the PSC slot.

"I don't want to get to the politics of the Azimio coalition and this is not about the politics but a decision that has been made by Senate where Dullo and Omogeni sit,the house knows who better represent them,"said Ichung'wa.

Jubilee lawmakers had requested Speaker Moses Wetangula to postpone the consideration of the PSC nominees until the Minority wing reached an agreement on the matter.

The Speaker however declined the request saying that the fate of the PSC nominees lies on the House as the coalition contractual agreement had no framework in sharing the PSC slots.

"I have taken the liberty to peruse the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition agreement, faulty as it may be, to help me navigate this matter, I have noted that it makes no mention on sharing of positions in the commsiion, that alone deals a fatal blow to the claims made by Jubilee party," Wetangula stated.

Deputy Minority Whip Sabina Chege having anticipated a lost cause to have Jubilee's candidate Dullo listed in the PSC moved to blame his party for issuing conflicting statements on the matter.

"As we blame ODM,we should not wash our dirty linen in the public.I will choose to address my Party that let's put our house in order," said Chege.