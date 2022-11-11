Rwanda: Gatabazi Dropped as Minister of Local Government Gets New Minister

Jean — Claude Musabyimana has been appointed as the Minister of Local Government, replacing Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi.

Musabyimana has been serving as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI).

His appointment, by President Paul Kagame, was announced in a statement released by the Prime Minister's office on Thursday, November 10. Gatabazi, who also previously served as a member of parliamanent and Northern Province governor, has been at the helm of the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) since March 2021.

Musabyimana, an agriculture hydrology engineer, also previously served as the Permanent Secretary in the former Ministry of Lands and Forestry.

He has over 15 years of experience working as a lecturer and local government adminstrator.

Musabyimana has also formerly served as governor of Northern Province, and mayor for Musanze District.