Malawi: NPC Awards Mutharika

11 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Some Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to question the criteria the National Planning Commission (NPC) used to identify former President Professor Peter Mutharika as one of the recipients of an award.

NPC on Thursday presented certificates of recognition to Mutharika and posthumously to late President Bingu wa Mutharika for the "notable inter-generational development efforts, they both championed for the country during their tenure."

But some people feel Processor Peter Mutharika did nothing while in office worth recognition.

During his tenure of office from 2014 to 2020, the country registered little development progress.

But NPC Board Chairperson, Richard Mkandawire, said the two former Presidents cannot miss the history of the commission hence NPC's consideration to present the Malawi 2063 recognition awards.

Mkandawire said the efforts include their strong belief in long-term planning of developments, belief in youth empowerment and taking development to rural areas among other things.

Receiving the certificates at his Page House in Mangochi, Professor Mutharika said he was thrilled to be recognised by the NPC and that he still believes that development does not happen by accident, but by proper planning.

He also pledged continued support to the Commission.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.