Malawi: NPC Awards Mutharika

Some Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to question the criteria the National Planning Commission (NPC) used to identify former President Professor Peter Mutharika as one of the recipients of an award.

NPC on Thursday presented certificates of recognition to Mutharika and posthumously to late President Bingu wa Mutharika for the "notable inter-generational development efforts, they both championed for the country during their tenure."

But some people feel Processor Peter Mutharika did nothing while in office worth recognition.

During his tenure of office from 2014 to 2020, the country registered little development progress.

But NPC Board Chairperson, Richard Mkandawire, said the two former Presidents cannot miss the history of the commission hence NPC's consideration to present the Malawi 2063 recognition awards.

Mkandawire said the efforts include their strong belief in long-term planning of developments, belief in youth empowerment and taking development to rural areas among other things.

Receiving the certificates at his Page House in Mangochi, Professor Mutharika said he was thrilled to be recognised by the NPC and that he still believes that development does not happen by accident, but by proper planning.

He also pledged continued support to the Commission.