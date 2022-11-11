Malawi Netball Association Justifies Renewing Coach's Contract

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has justified the renewal of the contract to coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua, saying the team's poor run of form during her tenure was not her fault.

NAM, Vice-President Chimwemwe Bakili, who is also the official spokesperson of the association said that the association, found out that much as the team fell from the top six in the world, there were other factors than her ability.

He said: "It's true that the team did not well when she took over in the past two years, considering that it dropped on the world ranking from sixth to seventh. However, we noted that mostly it was to do with the players, most of whom are past their prime.

"Taking that into consideration, the association decided to give her a second chance to rebuild the team ahead of the 2023 World Netball that Africa will host for the first time in South Africa."

Bakili said Chawinga-Kalua has given a two-year contract and some targets to meet. She will also be given a free hand to pick her backroom room.

The former versatile Malawi national team player, renowned shooter-cum centre, confirmed her contract. But she was not committed to say much, saying she is still studying the contract.

Her appointment, with effect from 4 November follows a series of discussions Malawi National Sports Council and NAM held over the issue.

Sports Council Edgar Ntulumbwa confirmed that they have offered Chawinga-Kalua a new job on full-time basis.

caption: Deal done: Chawinga-Kalua