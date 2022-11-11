Malawi: Chakwera Returns From Cop 27 With a Promise to Push for Climate Financing

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi has arrived back from Sharma El-sheikh in Egypt where he attended the COP 27, saying he will continue to push for developed countries for a share of climate financing.

Speaking on arrival on Thursday at the Kamuzu International in Lilongwe, Chakwera described the issue of lobbying for resources from industrialised nations as ongoing.

He said his trip to Egypt for the Global Climate Change Summit was fruitful following several investment deals signed.

Speaking earlier in Egypt to Malawian journalists covering the COP27, Chakwera said his participation at the conference at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, has a greater good despite that the country is facing some challenges.

He cited the Afrexim Bank MEGA Farms Agreement and energy deals among others as a win for Malawi's development.

Dr Chakwera also assured Malawians that his government is working hard to ensure the Affordable Farm Input Programme (AIP) is not disrupted in any way.

Dr Chakwera then said he will return home satisfied that he has managed to woo investors to prioritise Malawi.

Among some deals signed include the K28 billion solar storage Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), the 50-megawatt solar energy by AMEA Power as well as the 100 megawatts Elsewedy Electric Solar Power Pact among other agreements.