Algeria: Angola, Algeria Boost Parliamentary Cooperation

Luanda — Algerian ambassador to Angola Abdelhekim Mihoubi proposed the creation of a Friendship and Solidarity group between the Angolan and Algerian parliaments aimed at increasingly strengthening relations in this area between the two countries.

This was said to the press by the Algerian diplomat at the end of a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira on Thursday.

The interlocutors expressed the need to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the countries, through the exchange of parliamentary visits, exchange of information and technology.

The diplomat considered the cooperation relations between the states excellent and that trade relations are stronger in the fields of Energy and Oil.

Friendship relations between Angola and Algeria date back since before Angola's independence, when the Arab country provided diplomatic, material and military support to the struggle for National Independence.

In the post-independence period, support from Algeria was crucial for the training of the first Angolan staff, particularly in the oil sector.