Angola: TAAG Strengthens Domestic Routes This Month

Luanda — Angola's Airlines (TAAG) has announced plans to provide more services on domestic routes with greater demand, after the company pledged to increase flight frequencies as of November 11.

In its press note reached ANGOP Thursday, TAAG states that the availability of more services stems from the demand of passengers to Cabinda, Catumbela (Benguela), Lubango (Huila), Saurimo (Lunda Sul), Dundo (Lunda Norte), Namibe and Ondjiva (Cunene).

The sources added that the frequencies added to flight schedule for this month will be operated by a DASH-8 aircraft, with the capacity to carry 74 passengers - 64 in economy class and 10 in business class.

The document clarifies that the move will enable the movement of people and cargo between Luanda and the other provinces, as the festive period of the year approaches.

Check below the details on strengthening of routs for November: For Luanda-Cabinda route there will be 5 flights on daily basis - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; Luanda-Catumbela (Benguela) 2 daily flights - Monday, Friday and Sunday; and Luanda - Lubango (Huíla), TAAG will provide 2 daily flights on Friday.

On the Luanda-Saurimo (Lunda-Sul) route, one flight that will be available on Tuesdays; Luanda-Dundo (Lunda-Norte), one (1) daily on

Saturday; Luanda-Namibe (Namibe), one (1) daily on Thursday, as well as Luanda -Ondjiva (Cunene), one (1) daily on Monday.