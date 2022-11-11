Angola: Parliament to Hold Debate On Amnesty Bill

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly will discuss and pass the Draft Amnesty Law, a legislative initiative of the Executive.

According to National Assembly spokesperson, the general debate will be held at the 2nd Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, set for November 24.

Manuel Lopes Dembo confirmed this when speaking to the press on Thursday, after the Conference of Parliamentary Leaders chaired by the Speaker Carolina Cerqueira.

The Amnesty Law Proposal discussed a few days ago at the Cabinet Council Meeting, presided over by the President João Lourenço, will benefit citizens who committed common or military crimes between November 2015 and November 11, 2022, with penalties up to 10 years.

The Draft Law does not cover, among others, intentional crimes committed with violence, money laundering and embezzlement, trafficking in persons and arms.

After the approval in general terms, the document will be discussed in the specialty, before being forwarded to the final global vote.

At that meeting, the plenary will also discuss and vote on the draft resolutions for the composition of the Resident MPs Groups, as well as the National Monitoring and Friendship and Solidarity Groups of the National Assembly.

The First Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the Parliamentary Group of the National Assembly is scheduled for the 23rd of November to examine the draft Resolution on the composition of the National Monitoring Groups and the Friendship and Solidarity Groups.