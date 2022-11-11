Uganda Veterinary Association Takes Exhibition and Agm to Masaka, Over 5000 Farmers to Benefit

Masaka, Uganda — All roads will lead to Masaka City's Liberation Ground November 23 for over 5,000 farmers in the region as the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) hosts a free 3-day exhibition and farmers training.

There will an exhibition of the complete livestock value chain. This will include poultry, piggery, dairy, beef, rabbit, rish and goats and farmer will be benefit from special training sessions by experts from across the country.

"We are encouraging livestock enterprise groups particularly of the Parish Development Model to attend the training. Uganda Veterinary Association together with her partners are paying for farmers and therefore farmers will attend free of charge," said UVA General Secretary Dr Boniface Obbo in a pre-event statement.

The exhibition will be the start of several activities planned by UVA for Masaka in the same week.

First will be a scientific symposium in Brovad Hotel, Masaka city for veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals on November 24, to be followed a day later by the Annual General meeting for UVA and UVPPA members in separate Halls In Brovad Hotel Masaka city. The UVA AGM will end with election of New members of the executive

All these activities will in the week before be preceded by work in the field for veterinarians that will include LSD, Rabies, FMD, PPR vaccination and spraying.