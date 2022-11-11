Tanzania: NMB Supports School, Health Centre in Tanga

Tanga — DODA Secondary School and Mkinga Health Centre in Mkinga District in Tanga have benefited from the support of more than 8.0m/- from NMB Bank as part of the lender's plow back to the community.

In the donation, the school received 120 iron sheets for roofing its several buildings and the health centre also 100 bed sheets and two ward beds for patients.

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the items, NMB North Zone Regional Manager, Dismas Prosper, said the bank set aside one per cent of its profit and give back to the community it operated in.

"We, as stakeholders, have the responsibility to support these development efforts by helping our communities because they've made us grow," said Mr Prosper, who oversees the bank's operation in Tanga, Arusha, and Kilimanjaro and Manyara regions.

Speaking while receiving the aid on behalf of the Mkinga District Commissioner, Colonel Maulid Surumbu, praised the bank for continuing to address challenges in the community, saying that doing so increases the trust of its customers and in turn profits.

"We need more people to use these items, so the only way to do that is to make sure we manage them well and handle them with care to ensure their long lasts and benefit for many," the DC said.

Commenting, the Mkinga District Medical-in-Charge, Dr Joseph Ligola, said that the donations would ease to an extent professional medical attention to patients admitted at the institution.

Dr Ligoha noted that the assistance was provided at the right time when the demand for medical equipment in clinics and health centres in the district was high after Covid-19 epidemic shake also in the country.