Tanzania: Taifa Cup - Dar, Mbeya, Dodoma See Semis

THE reigning champions Dar es Salaam have qualified for the semifinals of CRDB Taifa Cup after ruthlessly beating Iringa 105-48 in the men's quarterfinal battle at Mkwakwani Stadium courts yesterday .

The victors commanded the match from the start to lead in all quarters. The scores were 23-11, 23-13, 32-07 and 27-17.

Baraka Sadick engineered the Iringa's fallout as he scored 34 points from two and three shots he made.

Jimmy Brown took half of that score. To assist to that triumph. He took nine rebounds with Fadhili Chuna taking eight to give Iringa a tough going.

Mbeya also went through to the semifinals after they beating Mtwara 83-65.

In the women's discipline, Dodoma qualified for the semis s after edging out CRDB Youth 68-41.

Nasra Bakari was a thorn into CRDB Youth's defence as she skillfully netted 18 points as Jesca Lenga came in second with 14.

Despite helping her side with emphatic 15 points, Angel Nyalabwa could not avoid the defeat for her CRDB Youth side.

In another battle, Unguja defeated Mbeya 56-48 and sail through to the semifinals of women disciplines.

The semifinals start today at both Bandari and Mkwakwani courts to produce winning sides that will proceed to tomorrow's finals.

The Minister responsible for Sports Mohammed Mchengerwa will grace the finals to award prizes to the would-be winners.

CRDB Bank alongside other partners has sponsored the weeklong event for the third consecutive season in a row.

The leading financial institution will award 10m/-to winners of men and women disciplines.

The would-be second placed winners in every category would also walk away with 5m/-cash prize.

There would be other cash prizes for different categories, like Most Valuable Player (MVP), best coach and most disciplined team, among others to mention but a few.