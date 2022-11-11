Angola's Vice President Returns to Luanda

10 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Vice-President of Republic Esperança da Costa returned to Luanda Thursday (10) after attending the COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

At the meeting, the Angolan official conveyed the country's view on the challenges arising from climate change.

On the sidelines of the event, Esperança da Costa undertook intense diplomatic activity, with stress to the meetings with the presidents of Cabo Verde, Tanzania, Congo, the Seychelles Islands, the African Union, the European Council and the Prime Minister of Portugal.

In Sharm El-Sheikh, the Vice-President of the Republic also participated in a round table under the auspices of Kenya and in a meeting on "International Alliance on Drought Resilience", at the invitation of the President of Senegal, Macky Sal.

