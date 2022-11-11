Kenya: Secondary, Primary School Calendar Resumes to Normal From January

Nairobi — The calendar for Primary and Secondary schools is set to resume to normal starting January 2023, the Education Ministry has announced.

The school calendar was disrupted in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic which saw closure of basic learning institutions, also forcing the Ministry of Education to revise the term dates.

A statement from the office of the Principal Secretary for basic education shows that the first term for pre-primary, primary and secondary schools will start on January 23, 20223 and will run for 13 weeks, with the closing date slated at April 21, 2023.

According to the calendar students will break for a three day half term break on March 23, 2023 and resume on the 26 th of March 2022.

"As you are aware, the school calendar was disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic, however the calendar will revert back normally in January 2023," reads the statement.

In the released calendar, term two will also run for 13 weeks starting May 8, 2023 until August 11, 2023.

Half term for term two will also be three days.

Third term will run for 10 weeks and will begin on August 23, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

National examinations will kick off on November 6 begining with Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) which will take four days, followed by Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) which will start on 10th of November and for a period of three weeks.