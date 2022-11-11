Kenya: Japhet Koome Sworn in as New Police Inspector General

11 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Japhet Koome has been sworn in as the new Inspector General of Police.

Koome was sworn in Friday by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, the new IG pledged to uphold rule of law in discharging his mandate.

"I can imagine the responsibilities given to me by our people. I promise I will do my best. I will not let this country down" he said

The IG thanked President William Ruto for nominating him to the position and thanked parliament for approving his appointment into the top security docket.

Koome takes over from former IG Hillary Mutyambai who resigned in September over health reasons.

Mutyambai served in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has been holding the position in an acting capacity after the retirement of Mutyambai.

Koome brings into the service over 32 years of experience.

Until his appointment, Koome was serving as the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo, the position that has now been taken over by former police spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

