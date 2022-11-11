Kenya: Thika Sports Club to Host First Leg of Nairobi Junior Golf Tour

Nairobi — The newly-launched Nairobi Junior Golf Tour is set to kick off Sunday at the Thika Sports Club.

Over 100 junior golfers have signed up for the tournament that is organized by U.S. Kids Golf in partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and NCBA Bank.

The tournament will feature both boys and girls ages 5 - 18 years who will compete in age-appropriate competitions.

The junior tournament aims to tap, nurture and grow talents among young golfers across the country and will be played across several golf clubs within Nairobi.

NCBA Bank sponsored the tournament to the tune of Sh2 million which will go towards the organization of the events and will run until January 2023.

Commenting on the tournament, NCBA Bank Head of Brands Jacque Muhati said that NCBA will be the tournament's title sponsor as part of its continued efforts to promote the growth of the sport in Kenya.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and U.S Kids Golf as sponsors for the 2022/23 Nairobi Local Tour. This is part of our long-term commitment to the growth and development of the game of golf in Kenya which has great potential for growth," said Muhati.

"We want to make the sport more inclusive by involving young kids in the sport from an early age because this will be an opportunity for the young lads to learn more about the sport and also help them hone their skills through regularly playing and competing," added Muhati.

"We have previously partnered to support junior golfers in Kenya by sponsoring several tournaments within our NCBA Golf amateur series and this is therefore just but a continuation of that commitment."

So far, the 2022 NCBA Golf Series has featured two junior tournaments with the first event having been held in Serena, Uganda, and the Karen Country Club. The third junior competition will be held on the 15th and 16th of December at Limuru Golf and Country Club.

James Ondigo, the Junior Golf Foundation Tournament Director, expressed his appreciation to NCBA for the support, noting it will go a long way towards elevating the status of junior golf in the country.

"NCBA has once again demonstrated to be a valuable partner when it comes to supporting the growth and development of junior golf in Kenya. We are delighted that once again, the company has moved in to support this tournament which we believe will go a long way in taking junior golf to the next level," said Ondigo.

Registration for the tournaments is open to children between 5 - 18 years through the website: www.uskidsgolf.com.