Kenya: I Have No Blood Relations With CJ Koome, Newly Sworn IG Says

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has clarified that he is not in any way related to Chief Justice Martha Koome as some people have alleged.

The newly-sworn in IG made the remarks shortly after his swearing-in ceremony which was presided over by CJ Koome.

Following the nomination of Koome by President William Ruto in September, some Kenyans had claimed that the CJ is related to the IG.

"Once in a while, I look at the social media when I want to follow on gossip going on. Last night there was a talk, a discourse on social media that Koome (Japhet) would be sworn in by Koome (CJ). A lot of issues but interesting discussions that CJ is about a wife and husband, brother and a sister, but that is not the case," IG Koome said Friday.

"I have no blood relationship with the CJ. It is only that she is married to one Koome Kiragu and I am Koome Nchebere. I thought I should make that clear to our fellow Kenyans," he added.

The new IG however described Chief Justice Koome as a good role model to Kenyans as he lauded her efforts to streamline the criminal justice system in the country.

While commenting on the same the Chief Justice said that "Koome' is a common and popular name in the Meru community just like other popular names from other communities.

"Thank you for clarifying that you are not my blood relative. you should also have said that the name Koome is like Wafula, Anyango, Kamau, Mohamed in other places. It is a name that is loved by many people. It means one who is very clever. So, I hope the social media will correct that," the CJ said.

IG Koome now takes over the leadership of the National Police Service (NPS) from Hillary Mutyambai who retired in September on health grounds.