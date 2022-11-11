Kenya: Police Officers Justified to Use Firearms in Only 5 Instances - Koome

11 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — When is a police officer justified to shoot?

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has said that a police officer is justified to use his firearm in the event that his life or that of another individual(s) is in danger.

Koome said Friday after being sworn in as IG that security officers are well informed on the instances when they are allowed to use their weapons.

"It is in law under the National police Service Act," Koome said as he proceeded to list five instances when a police officer can use a firearm to contain a person.

He went on to explain that a police officer can also use a firearm when protecting life or property if there is an imminent threat to life or serious injury.

The IG further stated that a police officer can use his firearm in the event a person who is charged with having committed a serious offence including murder, a felony or imprisonment for more than three years attempts to escape.

He added that the law also allows a police officer to use his firearm when any individual attempts to rescue someone who has been arrested for committing a felony.

"Any police officer who uses his or her fire arm under those circumstances, we are there to protect that officer," he said.

The IG also put criminals on notice following increased cases of crime in the parts of the country.

