Africa: Announcement on Team Energy Africa

November 10, 2022 - After reviewing its relationship with some of the private sector partners in Team Energy Africa, ECA has decided to cancel the initiative with immediate effect. The ECA is committed to working with the private sector to improve energy access through renewables across the African continent, and to deliver a just energy transition and will engage with a wide range of stakeholders to review the best mechanism to allow this to happen.

