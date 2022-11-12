Somalia: Somali Troops Kill Militants in Latest Operation - Official

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Friday killed 12 al-Shabab militants during a foiled terror attack by the group on the SNA's military base in the Hiran region in central Somalia, an official said.

Abdullahi Ali Anod, spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, said that the SNA had received prior intelligence about the impending attack on a military base in Burdaar area by the militants and moved swiftly to repulse the attackers.

"Three soldiers who were hurt during the attack in Burdaar area have been hospitalized," Ali told the Somali National News Agency, adding that a major operation was underway to hunt down the attackers.