Somalia: Somali Troops Kill Militants in Latest Operation - Official

12 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Friday killed 12 al-Shabab militants during a foiled terror attack by the group on the SNA's military base in the Hiran region in central Somalia, an official said.

Abdullahi Ali Anod, spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, said that the SNA had received prior intelligence about the impending attack on a military base in Burdaar area by the militants and moved swiftly to repulse the attackers.

"Three soldiers who were hurt during the attack in Burdaar area have been hospitalized," Ali told the Somali National News Agency, adding that a major operation was underway to hunt down the attackers.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.